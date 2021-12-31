

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed in thin trade on Friday, with markets in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan closed for holidays ahead of the New Year.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.57 percent to 3,639.78 after Chinese companies listed in the U.S. rebounded Thursday following a five-day slump.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.24 percent to close at 23,397.67 in a shortened session.



Australian markets fell in a shortened trading session as the country crossed 25,000 daily infections for the first time since the pandemic began.



The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index dropped 68.80 points, or 0.92 percent, to 7,444.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 64.50 points, or 0.82 percent, at 7,779.20 amid broad-based selling.



Gold miner Newcrest rose about 1 percent and Regis Resources soared 4.6 percent. Bega Cheese rallied 3.1 percent on top of the nearly 4 percent gains on Thursday.



New Zealand shares ended lower to snap a nine-year winning streak amid concerns over inflation and valuations. The benchmark NZX-50 index ended the session marginally lower at 13,033.77 and slipped 0.4 percent in 2021.



U.S. stocks ended firmly in the red overnight as investors weighed the latest moves to contain Covid-19.



In economic releases, data showed that weekly jobless claims in the U.S. totaled 198,000 for the week ended December 25 and Chicago-area business activity rose more than expected in December.



The Dow and the S&P 500 settled down around 0.3 percent each, after having reached record intraday highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de