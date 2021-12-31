

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's purchasing managers' indices for both manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors climbed in December, reports said Friday, citing official data.



The manufacturing PMI rose to 50.3 from 50.1 in November, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. A reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector.



The non-manufacturing PMI, which covers services and construction sectors, rose to 52.7 from 52.3 in November.



The composite PMI, which combines the manufacturing and non-manufacturing indexes, was at 52.2 in December, unchanged from the previous month.



