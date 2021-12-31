A row between the Greek ministry of the environment and energy, the country's electricity utility, and a journalist has shown that Greece still has pro-lignite voices in key posts and that the government must move quickly if it wants to realize its coal phase-out plans.Greece's government announced in September 2019 that it aims to phase coal out of its electricity mix by 2028 at the latest. Two months later, in December, the government published the country's National Energy and Climate Plan which detailed ambitious renewable energy installation targets. The new plan provided a detailed timeframe ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...