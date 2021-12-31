KR1 plc - Total Voting Rights

31 December 2021

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, KR1 announces that the Company has 150,824,398 ordinary shares of 0.19p each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 150,824,398 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven +44 (0)1624 630 630 Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl +44 (0)20 7469 0930 FTI Consulting LLP (PR Adviser)

Ed Berry

Laura Ewart +44 (0)7711 387 085

KR1@fticonsulting.com

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io