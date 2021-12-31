- (PLX AI) - Vestas has secured a 248 MW wind turbine order from Elera Renováveis for the Seridó Oeste project, located in Parelhas, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.
- • The project will feature 55 V150-4.5 MW turbines which Vestas will supply and install
- • Vestas will also deliver a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
- • The delivery of wind turbines is planned for the second quarter of 2023, with commissioning scheduled for the second quarter of 2024
