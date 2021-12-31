Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2022

AB Klaipedos nafta (further - KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2022 according to the following schedule:

Date Reporting information 28 February 2022 Interim financial information for 12 months of 2021 31 March 2022 Audited financial statements for the year 2021 31 March 2022 Social responsibility report for the year 2021 30 May 2022 Interim financial information for 3 months of 2022 29 August 2022 Interim financial information for 6 months of 2022 28 November 2022 Interim financial information for 9 months of 2022

On 28 April 2022, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772