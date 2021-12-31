- (PLX AI) - Vestas says renewable energy producer H2air has placed an 80 MW order for three projects in France.
- • The Ardennes I wind park, to be located in Grand-Est, will feature 12 wind turbines from the 4 MW platform with V150 rotors
- • The Somme I and Aisne I wind parks, to be located in Hauts de France, will feature eleven wind turbines from the 4 MW platform with V126 rotors
- • The supply and installation order includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
- • Turbine delivery at Ardennes I is planned by the fourth quarter of 2022 and commissioning is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023
