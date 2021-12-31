

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks ended on a mixed note on Friday, the shortened last trading session of Year 2021, with investors largely making cautious moves amid a lack of triggers, and continuing to track updates about the surge in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronvirus.



Despite lingering concerns about the surge in the new variant of the virus, investors remain optimistic about the outlook for global economic growth.



Reports showing a continued expansion in China's manufacturing activity and a falster pace of acceleration in the service sector aided sentiment.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended 0.15% down. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.25% and Germany's DAX moved up 0.21%. Markets in France and Switzerland were closed for New Year Eve.



The FTSE 100 gained 14.5% in the year, while the DAX advanced 15.8%. France's CAC 40 surged up 29% in the year, and Switzerland's SMI gained about 20.3%. The Stoxx 600 added about 22% in the year.



In the UK market, Melrose Industries surged up nearly 2.5%. Fresnillo, Rentokil Initial and Pearson gained 1.3 to 1.7%.



Kingfisher declined more than 3%. Electrocomponents, National Grid, Bunzl, Royal Mail, Smith (DS), Pershing Square Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group shed 1 to 2.2%.



Ashtead Group soared more than 70% in the year. Meggitt spurted 66%, while Centrica, Croda International, Glencore, Royal Mail, Ferguson, Entain, Segro, St. James Plae, Sage Group, Royal Bank, Natwest Group and WPP added 40 - 55% in the year.



In the German market, Sartorius gained about 2.25% and SAP advanced 1.1%. HelloFresh declined mroe than 2%, while Deutsche Wohnen, Deutsche Bank, Daimler, BMW and Merck lost 0.8 to 1%.



Merck, Siemens Healthineers, Porsche Automobil, Linde, Sartorius, Deutsche Post, E.ON and Siemens gained between 30 to 60% in the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de