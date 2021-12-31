

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices climbed higher on Friday and lifted the most active gold futures contracts to a six-week high, as the dollar shed ground against its peers.



The dollar index drifted down to 95.57, giving up more than 0.4% from the previous close.



Gold futures for February ended higher by $14.50 or about 0.8% at $1,828.60 an ounce.



Gold futures gained about 0.9% in the week, added 2.9% in the month and gained about 4% in the October - December 2021 quarter. However, the yellow metal shed 3.6% in the year, the sharpest yearly decline since 2015.



Silver futures for March closed higher by $0.292 at $23.352 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $4.4635 per pound, gaining $0.0710.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de