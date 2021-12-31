- (PLX AI) - Vestas has received a 221 MW order to power a wind project in the USA of 46 V150-4.5 MW turbines, three V110-2.0 MW turbines in 2.2 MW operating mode, and two V136-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode.
- • The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
- • Turbine delivery begins in the third quarter of 2022 with commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2023
