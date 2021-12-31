Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Warum ein Kauf von EAM gerade jetzt aus zweierlei Hinsicht eine gute Idee sein könnt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C8FL ISIN: AEE000301011 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
EMAAR PROPERTIES PJSC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMAAR PROPERTIES PJSC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.12.2021 | 22:40
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Emaar Properties PJSC: Emaar Welcomes 2022 With Sensational New Year's 'Eve of Wonders' Celebrations in Downtown Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emaar, the UAE's globally renowned and recognised integrated real estate development company, hosted a monumental New Year's Eve celebration in Downtown Dubai to ring in 2022 in style. Living up to its "Eve of Wonders" theme, Emaar's display provided a wondrous visual extravaganza of pyrotechnics choreographed to a light and laser show brought to life through Burj Khalifa's massive LED façade, and synchronised with The Dubai Fountain.

EMAAR WELCOMES 2022 WITH SENSATIONAL NEW YEAR'S 'EVE OF WONDERS' CELEBRATIONS

With the world watching on, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai sky were illuminated with a display unlike any other, as approximately three billion people tuned in to watch the iconic event - making it one of the most-watched New Year's Eve celebrations in the world.

"Emaar is proud to showcase Dubai's creativity, ingenuity and innovation to a global audience, not only in our New Year's Eve celebrations but also through the world-class experiences we create all year round. Inspired by its visionary leaders, over the past 50 years, the UAE has achieved extensive growth, and Emaar is looking forward to playing our part in helping the nation reach many more milestones over the next fifty years," said Emaar's Mohamed Alabbar.

As always, the health and safety of all in attendance at Emaar NYE 2022 was the number one priority for organisers, and the night ran seamlessly thanks to the immense collaborative efforts of all involved. The success of the iconic event was made possible by the support and guidance of the UAE leadership, Dubai authorities, Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce, Roads & Transport Authority, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Health Authority, and all members of the Events Security Committee, along with the entire Emaar team, Emaar contractors and volunteers.

Emaar has also announced the extension of its most powerful light and laser display ever, which visitors can now enjoy daily at Burj Khalifa until 31st March.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1718487/Emaar.jpg

For details:
Kim Seelochan
JES Media
kim.seelochan@jesmedia.ae
emaar@jesmedia.ae
+971 (0) 58 584 6247

EMAAR PROPERTIES PJSC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.