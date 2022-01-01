The Austrian stock market outperforms the rest of the world in Wiener Börse's 250th anniversary year. The ATX Total Return closes on 30 December 2021 at 7,848.78 points, +44% (ATX: 3,861.06 points). The global stock rally is noticeably awakening interest in equities also in Austria, which has a conservative investment climate. However, more important than looking at the past year is looking at the long-term development of stock markets. Since the start of the calculation, the ATX including dividends has shown an annual average return of 7%. News in the last trading week came from AT&S (2), S&T, Wolftank-Adisa, Eyemaxx, De Raj and FACC. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,19% to 7.848,78 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 43,59%. Up to now there were ...

