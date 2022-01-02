AT&S: AT&S will present its solutions for the first time at one of the most influential technology events in the world - the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Visit us from January 5th to 8th, 2022 at our booth # 51134 in the Austria Pavilion (Venetian Expo (formerly Sands), Level 2, Halls A-C) and find out everything about how AT&S is helping to shape the future. (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (27/12/2021)

