Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 02.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Sahnen Sie direkt im neuen Jahr richtig ab! Innovatives Biotech-Unternehmen in den Startlöchern für Comeback!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X9EJ ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5 Ticker-Symbol: SANT 
Xetra
30.12.21
14:05 Uhr
14,660 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
S&T AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S&T AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,64014,67030.12.21
0,0000,00030.12.21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
S&T
S&T AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
S&T AG14,6600,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.