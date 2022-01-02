S&T: Austrian based technology group S&T AG published a detailed statement on the allegations presented in the report of the short seller Viceroy Research Group LLC. The statement of S&T AG presents the facts in a transparent manner and refutes the allegations made by providing detailed historical as well as financial and legal background information. Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of S&T AG, said: "Our statement shows that Viceroy Research has made numerous far-reaching misjudgments in its report, which do not stand up to an objective examination. We would like to point out that Viceroy Research did not contact S&T AG prior to the publication of its research report in order to even begin to validate the allegations made in it. In order to substantiate our messages ...

