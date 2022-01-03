

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said that it delivered 936,172 vehicles in 2021, an increase of about 87 percent from 499,550 vehicles in 2020. It produced more than 305,000 vehicles and delivered over 308,000 vehicles in the fourth-quarter of 2021.



The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle company delivered 308,600 vehicles in the fourth-quarter of 2021. It delivered 296,850 units of its Model 3 and Model Y, along with 11,750 units of its Model S and Model X.



The carmaker specified that its delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as it only counts a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TESLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de