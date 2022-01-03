- (PLX AI) - Vestas fourth-quarter wind turbine order intake ended up lower than consensus expectations despite a last-minute spurt at the end of 2021, and this is likely to reflect in the company's average selling prices, analysts said.
- • Vestas announced 1,400 MW of orders in the last 3 days of the year, with the total Q4 announced order intake of about 2,000 MW
- • Company-collected consensus was about 4,000 MW, but that was released before the December capital markets day, where Vestas management said customers were delaying order decisions due high cost inflation
- • Vestas had a weak finish to the year, with the weakest Q4 announced order intake in many years, Carnegie said
- • The company is probably losing market share: Carnegie
- • This could mean lower prices for Vestas, which currently has the highest ASP among peers, Carnegie said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock
- • Meanwhile, analysts at SEB said that the Q4 orders miss was smaller than feared, but orders ASP will be crucial
- • If orders are being pushed forward, the downside risk to 2023 estimates increases, SEB said
- • The risk of irrational competition and price pressure can't be written off and Vestas may have difficulty fully mitigating the high cost inflation through higher prices, SEB said
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de