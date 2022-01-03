- (PLX AI) - Evotec receives € 7.5 m grant for development of COVID-19 therapeutic from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research.
- • Evotec will use clinical material manufactured within its Just - Evotec Biologics manufacturing platform to initiate the clinical development of a potentially highly potent immunomodulatory molecule
- • The molecule has shown great potential to produce a powerful antiviral response against infections with coronavirus, the company said
- • By amplifying the immune response against coronavirus infections, the molecule can potentially reduce the viral load, Evotec said
- • Thus, the early administration of this biologic may significantly lower the risk of a severe progression of COVID-19 that requires hospitalisation of patients: Evotec
EVOTEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de