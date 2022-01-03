Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 01/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-01-03 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.12.2021 - ELMO Rent ELMO Public offering TLN 10.01.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.03.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.01.2022 K2 LT K2LT Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.01.2022 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 07.01.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.01.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.01.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.01.2022 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.01.2022 Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T Extraordinary TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.01.2022 DelfinGroup DGR Activity results, RIG 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.01.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.01.2022 - Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Extraordinary TLN 13.01.2022 General Meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
