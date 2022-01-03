China-based Sungrow has agreed to supply Israeli developer Enlight with 430MWh of its storage systems. The batteries will be used in two projects secured by Enlight in tenders held by the Israel Public Utility Authority for Electricity.Israel-based wind and solar project developer Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has agreed to buy around 430MWh of batteries from Chinese inverter and storage system provider Sungrow. The storage system will be used by the Israeli company for two projects it secured in recent tenders held by the Israel Public Utility Authority for Electricity. "We are excited to announce ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...