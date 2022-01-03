

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Monday, Italy's manufacturing PMI data is due. Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 AM ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results.



Ahead of the data, the euro dropped against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 130.68 against the yen, 1.1338 against the greenback, 0.8389 against the pound and 1.0360 against the franc as of 3:40 am ET.







