DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY (ANRJ) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY

DEALING DATE: 31/12/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 243.4149

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 134134

CODE: ANRJ

ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ Sequence No.: 134108 EQS News ID: 1264192 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2022 04:15 ET (09:15 GMT)