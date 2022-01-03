

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Ahold Delhaize (ADRND.PK), a Dutch operator of supermarkets, convenience stores, hypermarkets, and others, said on Monday that it has started 1 billion-euros share repurchase program, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.



The move, announced last year, aims 'to reduce the capital of Ahold Delhaize, by cancelling all or part of the common shares acquired through the program,' the Zaandam-headquartered company said in a statement.



'Maintaining a balanced approach between funding growth in key channels and returning excess liquidity to shareholders is part of Ahold Delhaize's financial framework to support its Leading Together strategy,' it added.







