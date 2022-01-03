The newly installed PV capacity for the first 11 months of 2021 reached 4,844MW.From pv magazine Germany Germany deployed around 409.8MW of new PV capacity in November, according to the latest figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur. This compares to 411.9MW in October, and 480MW in November 2020. In the first 11 months of 2021, developers connected over 4.84GW of solar to the grid, compared to 4.4GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative solar capacity topped 57.3GW at the end of November. The German PV market keeps being driven by the segments for installations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...