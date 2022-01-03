Regulatory News:
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of issuer
Identification code of
Day of
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price of
Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
23/12/2021
FR0010309096
13
35,40
XPAR
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
24/12/2021
FR0010309096
20
35,20
XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
33
35,28
Details per transaction
Name of issuer
Identification code issuer
Name of
Identification code of
Day/time of
Identification
Price per
Currency
Acquired
Market (MIC
Reference number
Purpose of buy
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/12/2021 16:47:03
FR0010309096
35,40
EUR
10
XPAR
00290152834EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/12/2021 16:47:09
FR0010309096
35,40
EUR
3
XPAR
00290152850EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/12/2021 10:25:44
FR0010309096
35,20
EUR
20
XPAR
00290177253EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
Vitura