

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices eased on Monday as the dollar began the new year on a solid footing and European equities rallied despite surging Covid-19 cases around the world.



Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,826.06 per ounce, after having hit its highest since Nov. 22 at $1,831.62. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,826.75.



Higher bond yields and a firmer dollar weighed on the metal's safe-haven appeal amid bets that the Omicron variant of coronavirus won't inflict much damage on the global economy.



Deaths and hospitalizations from the Omicron variant are comparatively low, leading many governments to stop short of lockdowns.



Meanwhile, China's battered property developers and regulatory crackdown are again in focus after China Evergrande Group Hong Kong shares were suspended from trading earlier in the day.



The property developer has been ordered to destroy buildings in Hainan province.



The Chinese government has instructed Evergrande to abolish 39 residential buildings due to illegal construction.



Gold prices ended 2021 down 3.6 percent for the biggest annual decline since 2015 as global economies tart recovering from the pandemic.







