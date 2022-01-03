

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Kia Corp. reported that it sold 2.78 million vehicles in 2021, a 6.5 percent increase year-on-year.



Kia's 2021 sales in markets outside of Korea increased 9.1 percent year-over-year to 2.24 million units. But sales in Korea were 535,016 units, down 3.1% from prior year.



For December 2021 alone, Kia's global monthly sales slid 4.0 percent from a year earlier to 208,965 vehicles.



By model, the Sportage SUV topped the 2021 global sales ranking with 363,630 units, followed by the Seltos SUV with 298,737 units and the Forte sedan (known as the K3 in Korea) with 240,627 units.



Kia achieved growth in total sales last year, thanks to its effective supply chain management strategies and the successful launch of new models, including the Kia EV6.



In 2022, Kia targets global sales of 3.15 million units. By region, Kia expects to sell 562,000 units in Korea and 2.59 million vehicles in markets outside of Korea.







