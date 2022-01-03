

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch manufacturing sector growth in December was the weakest in a year, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday.



The Nevi Netherlands manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 58.7 in December from 60.7 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Output and new orders declined in December. New business intakes rose and backlogs of work increased, albeit at the weakest since January.



Employment rose at the slowest rate since March and purchase of inputs increased sharply in December.



Suppliers' delivery time lengthened in December.



Input price inflation increased in December and output price inflation weakened.







