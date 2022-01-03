

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Reports on the soaring COVID-19 variant are influencing investor sentiments. Omicron infection is close to 300 million across the globe.



The monthly jobs report is likely to be the highlight of this week. The latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes and reports on manufacturing and service sector activity might attract this week.



On a lean day of economic announcements, the U.S. Futures Index is expected to open positive.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly higher.



As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 200.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 32.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 126.75 points.



The U.S. major averages all finished Friday in negative territory. The Dow edged down 59.78 points or 0.2 percent to 36,338.30, the Nasdaq slid 96.59 points or 0.6 percent at 15,644.97 and the S&P 500 dipped 12.55 points or 0.3 percent to 4,766.18.



On the economic front, the IHS Markit's PMI Manufacturing Final for December will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 57.6, while it was up 57.8 in the prior month.



The Commerce Department's Construction Spending for November will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.6 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior month.



Asian stocks ended mixed in thin trade on the first trading day of 2022. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 122.92 points, or 0.53 percent, to 23,274.75.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 87.52 points or 1.22 percent. The German DAX is adding 147.10 points or 0.92 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 18.47 points or 0.25 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 89.40 points or 0.69 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.09 percent.







