Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, MTI INVESTMENT TO1 (2/22)

At the request of MTI Investment SE, equity rights will be traded on First North as from January 10, 2022. Security name: MTI INVESTMENT TO1 ---------------------------------- Short name: MTI TO1 ---------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017132269 ---------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 244638 ---------------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) warrant of series TO1 gives the holder the right to subscribe to one (1) new share in the company. The Subscription price per share shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume weighted share price (VWAP) for the company's shares during the period from and including 10 February 2023 and up to and including 23 February 2023. However not less than the quota value and not more than 20,10 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 27 February 2023 - 10 March 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 8 March 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.