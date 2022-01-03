Anzeige
WKN: A3C9L9 ISIN: SE0017105539 Ticker-Symbol: K8Y 
Frankfurt
03.01.22
09:16 Uhr
0,934 Euro
+0,136
+17,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MTI INVESTMENT SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MTI INVESTMENT SE 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.01.2022 | 13:53
111 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, MTI INVESTMENT TO1 (2/22)

At the request of MTI Investment SE, equity rights will be traded on First
North as from January 10, 2022. 



Security name: MTI INVESTMENT TO1
----------------------------------
Short name:   MTI TO1      
----------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017132269   
----------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  244638      
----------------------------------

Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-    One (1) warrant of series TO1 gives the holder the right to subscribe to
     one (1) new share in the company. The Subscription price per share   
     shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume weighted share price   
     (VWAP) for the company's shares during the period from and including 10
     February 2023 and up to and including 23 February 2023. However not  
     less than the quota value and not more than 20,10 SEK per share.    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 27 February 2023 - 10 March 2023                    
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  8 March 2023                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
