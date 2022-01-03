- (PLX AI) - ???????Eckert & Ziegler buys Argentinian SPECT specialist Tecnonuclear, with 2021 revenues of about 10 million USD.
- • Tecnonuclear is a manufacturer of Technetium-99 generators and a portfolio of related biomolecules
- • Tecnonuclear employs a staff of 60
- • The purchase price was primarily based on Tecnonuclear's earnings power and completely paid out of Eckert & Ziegler's cash flow. No third-party financing was involved in the transaction
