The developer is aiming to resume trading in its stock tomorrow ahead of a shareholder vote this month which could remove more than half of the $220 million it owes creditors in overdue payments.With pv magazine having this morning reported on the festive sale of a 50 MW solar farm by Chinese developer Shunfeng International, the heavily indebted PV project company this afternoon revealed plans to sell off another 132 MW of generation capacity. Shunfeng said trading in its stock has been paused since Friday morning because of the latest planned asset sell-off and is set to resume tomorrow morning ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...