Annual Trading Statistics 2021

Stockholm, January 3, 2022 - Nasdaq Nordic today publishes annual trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the trade statistics for full year 2021: · The share trading increased by 7.1 % to a daily average of 3.987bn EUR, compared to 3.723bn EUR in 2020. · The average number of trades per business day increased by 5.8 % to 901,009 as compared to 851,810 in 2020. · Derivatives trading decreased by 7.7 % to a daily average of 348,199 contracts, compared with 377,424 contracts in 2020. · ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 19.3 % to a daily average of 42.4m EUR compared to 52.5m EUR in 2020. · 2194 companies listed at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics markets during 2021 (534 at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics main market and 166 at First North) compared to 794 in 2020. There are 1 237 companies listed end of 2021 (693 at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics main market and 544 at First North) compared to 1 071 companies listed end of 2020. · Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock during 2021, followed by Evolution AB. · Morgan Stanley Europe SE was the most active member during 2021, followed by HRTEU Ltd. · Nasdaq Nordic's average share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 77.0 %, compared to 78.0 % in 20205. · Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO6 (European Best Bid and Offer) during 2021 was: For OMXC20 companies 93.3 % For OMXH25 companies 93.0 % For OMXS30 companies 94.3 % 1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm 2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius 3) ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki. 4) Includes 12 switches from First North 2021 and 12 switches in 2020. 5) Source: REFINITIV. Included are main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. 6) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.