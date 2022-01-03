Award-Winning Sci-Fi Writers Featured in LibraryBub Selection for January

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub was established in 2015 by bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska. An industry first, it is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Celebrated author KateDiCamillo recalls her childhood of reading. "I read everything I could get my hands on… I worshiped the librarian at the public library who allowed me to check out as many books as I wanted at a time (the official limit was four at a time, but she waived it for me)." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

This month's list of notable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have impressed independent critics and have also been enthusiastically received by devotees and newfound readers alike. Some of them have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. It's exciting to see that several of the books have won awards within the independent publishing sector.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

A Beautiful Glittering Lie (Book One of the Renegade series) by J.D.R. Hawkins ISBN: 978-1643619941

Book of 5 by Richard T. ASIN: B095JHSLKW

Love Poems: Are You the One? by Steve Ryan ISBN: 978-0615937946

Texas Quest by Betty Willis ISBN: 978-1680070859

What Girls Are Good For: a novel of Nellie Blyby David Blixt ISBN: 978-1730978425

Science Fiction & Fantasy

The Devil Pulls the Strings by J.W. Zarek ISBN: 978-1736401347

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future, Volume 36 edited by David Farland ISBN: 978-1619866591

Trials of the Serpent God (Book One of the Tomes of Pirudus series) by C.L. Simchick ISBN: 979-8732245974

Children's

Hugo Deani Runs Late by Sharon CassanoLochman ISBN: 978-1734288162

Putney and the Magic eyePad (Book One of the Putney and the Magic eyePad series) by M.K. Tufft ISBN: 978-1734663617

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

The Razing of the Id: vignettes of my life by Larry M. Binion ISBN: 979-8477248292

Business

Stifled: where good leaders go wrong by James G. Wetrich ISBN: 978-1637350386

Education

Unique and Concise Guide to SAT Success by Joseph F. Lafferty ISBN: 978-0970784032

Health, Family & Lifestyle

Primeval Me by Dan Bravin ISBN: 979-8744177133

Health & Fitness

Break the Chains of Dieting by David Medansky ISBN: 979-8985057805

Politics & Social Sciences

Foundations of Moral Government: Samuel Rutherford's Lex, Rex by Michael A. Milton ISBN: 978-0997249088

Religion & Spirituality

Back to God, Away from Religion by Gopi Menon ISBN: 979-8522234980

What If Jesus Were a Coach? by Michael Taylor ISBN: 978-1736636916

Self-Help

Coronavirus Reflections: Bitter or Better? by Larada Horner-Miller ISBN: 978-0996614467

Debt-Free ASAP! by John Nicholas ISBN: 978-1736158708

There Is Greatness within You: quotations and principles to succeed by John Paul Carinci ISBN: 978-1665713351

"LibraryBub targeted libraries for one of my bestsellers," says LibraryBub author Gregg Michaelsen. He fully appreciates the benefits of the connection between self-publishing authors and librarians, revealing how he "could not imagine trying to research and contact all the libraries in the U.S. and request that [his] book be included on their shelves." For him, "it's a time saver and… a money maker too!"

Librarians are encouraged to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers should visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

Media Contact: