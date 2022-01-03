Regulatory News:
In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between December 27 and 31, 2021.
Aggregated presentation (per day and market)
Issuer name
ISIN Code
Transaction
Daily total volume
Daily weighted
Market
KORIAN
FR0010386334
27.12.2021
3,723
27.52
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
27.12.2021
6,189
27.47
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
27.12.2021
1,100
27.50
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
27.12.2021
15,588
27.49
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
28.12.2021
3,672
27.51
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
28.12.2021
2,687
27.51
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
28.12.2021
1,136
27.50
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
28.12.2021
19,005
27.52
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
29.12.2021
3,395
27.80
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
29.12.2021
6,508
27.79
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
29.12.2021
1,098
27.76
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
29.12.2021
15,299
27.76
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
30.12.2021
3,667
27.69
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
30.12.2021
4,174
27.70
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
30.12.2021
1,129
27.67
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
30.12.2021
17,430
27.69
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
31.12.2021
3,741
27.77
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
31.12.2021
3,923
27.80
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
31.12.2021
869
27.78
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
31.12.2021
17,645
27.78
XPAR
Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.
About Korian
Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal
