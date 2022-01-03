Regulatory News:

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between December 27 and 31, 2021.

Aggregated presentation (per day and market)

Issuer name ISIN Code Transaction

date Daily total volume

(in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average price (€) of

shares acquired1 Market

(MIC Code) KORIAN FR0010386334 27.12.2021 3,723 27.52 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 27.12.2021 6,189 27.47 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 27.12.2021 1,100 27.50 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 27.12.2021 15,588 27.49 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 28.12.2021 3,672 27.51 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 28.12.2021 2,687 27.51 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 28.12.2021 1,136 27.50 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 28.12.2021 19,005 27.52 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 29.12.2021 3,395 27.80 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 29.12.2021 6,508 27.79 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 29.12.2021 1,098 27.76 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 29.12.2021 15,299 27.76 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 30.12.2021 3,667 27.69 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 30.12.2021 4,174 27.70 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 30.12.2021 1,129 27.67 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 30.12.2021 17,430 27.69 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 31.12.2021 3,741 27.77 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 31.12.2021 3,923 27.80 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 31.12.2021 869 27.78 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 31.12.2021 17,645 27.78 XPAR

Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.

1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal

