In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 27 to December 31, 2021:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
27.12.2021
522,107
44.7341
23,355,964.82
XPAR
27.12.2021
123,996
44.7323
5,546,629.25
CEUX
27.12.2021
24,290
44.7202
1,086,254.80
TQEX
27.12.2021
44,981
44.7107
2,011,130.38
AQEU
28.12.2021
445,421
45.2282
20,145,594.53
XPAR
28.12.2021
159,034
45.2259
7,192,456.89
CEUX
28.12.2021
35,326
45.2353
1,597,982.17
TQEX
28.12.2021
43,699
45.2337
1,976,666.23
AQEU
29.12.2021
531,971
44.9820
23,929,123.78
XPAR
29.12.2021
120,885
44.9871
5,438,266.43
CEUX
29.12.2021
26,756
44.9946
1,203,875.46
TQEX
29.12.2021
31,733
45.0228
1,428,709.91
AQEU
30.12.2021
516,579
44.9005
23,194,642.48
XPAR
30.12.2021
182,969
44.8967
8,214,706.68
CEUX
30.12.2021
42,000
44.9113
1,886,273.97
TQEX
30.12.2021
62,344
44.9067
2,799,660.56
AQEU
31.12.2021
192,771
44.7161
8,619,968.47
XPAR
31.12.2021
60,497
44.7258
2,705,775.94
CEUX
31.12.2021
8,957
44.7263
400,613.42
TQEX
31.12.2021
12,812
44.7213
572,969.24
AQEU
Total
3,189,128
44.9362
143,307,265.41
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
