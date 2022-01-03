Clariant International Ltd: Clariant completes sale of its Pigments business

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

JANUARY 3, 2022

Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, today completed the sale of its Pigments business to a consortium of Heubach Group ("Heubach") and SK Capital Partners ("SK Capital"). As announced upon signing of the transaction, the base enterprise value of the sale amounts to CHF 805 million subject to closing accounts adjustments and before a potential earn-out payment of CHF 50 million which is subject to the business' 2021 financial performance.

Clariant rolled over approximately CHF 115 million to retain a 20 % stake in the new holding company, alongside Heubach and SK Capital. This combined business is a global pigments player with approximately 3 000 employees generating approximately EUR 1 billion in annual sales with strong service and production capabilities across the globe. This roll-over allows Clariant to further benefit from the improving profitability of the Pigments business, participate in future growth opportunities and realize synergies via the combination with Heubach's Pigments business.

Clariant's net cash inflow after roll-over and initial debt adjustments, but before closing account adjustments, tax, transaction cost and a potential earn-out payment amounts to approximately CHF 615 million. Clariant intends to use the proceeds of the divestment to invest into growth projects within the core Business Areas, execute the strategy along sustainability and innovation, fund the performance improvement programs as well as strengthen Clariant's balance sheet to reach and defend a solid investment rating.

"The Pigments divestment concludes Clariant's transformation into a high-value specialty chemical company, allows us to invest in profitable growth in our most attractive segments and to address the increasing demand for more sustainable products," said Conrad Keijzer, Chief Executive Officer of Clariant. "We are convinced that the Heubach and SK Capital consortium is the best owner of the Pigment activities and I wish our former colleagues all the best in their new environment. Clariant looks forward to participating in the group's further development as a shareholder."

