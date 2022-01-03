Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc! Sondermeldung 3.1.2022: Große Kurschance: Gleich zu Jahresbeginn im Turbomodus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JS1K ISIN: IE00B4Q5ZN47 Ticker-Symbol: J7Z 
Tradegate
03.01.22
18:18 Uhr
114,90 Euro
-1,20
-1,03 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,15116,1022:52
115,70116,2022:00
PR Newswire
03.01.2022 | 22:22
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc: Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer, will present virtually as part of the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, from 2:15 - 2:55 p.m. ET / 7:15 - 7:55 p.m. GMT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharma.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases-often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharma.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

Contacts:

Investors:
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Vice President, Head, Investor Relations
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
InvestorInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland, +353 1 634 3211
U.S., +1 650 496 2717

Media:
Kristin Bhavnani
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland, +353 1 697 2141
U.S., +1 215 867 4948

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/272253/Jazz_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.