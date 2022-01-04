- (PLX AI) - Grenke Q4 New leasing business EUR 521.2 million, up 22% from last year.
- • New leasing business corresponds to the total acquisition costs of all newly purchased leased assets
- • Our finish in the last quarter of the year was successful because our measures to boost sales have taken effect, CEO said
- • The positive trend, especially in the final weeks of December, also clearly indicates a returning willingness to invest by European SMEs, CEO said
- • We are entering the New Year at full speed ahead: CEO
GRENKE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de