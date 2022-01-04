Anzeige
04.01.2022
PR Newswire
04.01.2022 | 08:03
Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 20

[31.12.21]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
31.12.21IE000LZC9NM017,841,340.00USD0153,186,952.248.5861
31.12.21IE000DOZYQJ74,729,750.00EUR046,287,064.009.786420.12.21
