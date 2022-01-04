Clean Invest Africa Plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
London, December 31
31 December 2021
CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC
("CIA" or the "Company")
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 1,200,210,501 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.
The figure of 1,200,210,501Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:
Clean Invest Africa PLC
Filippo Fantechi - Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +973 3 9696273
Noel Lyons - Executive Director
Telephone: +44 7912 514 809
Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9795