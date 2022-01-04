Anzeige
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Joint Venture Agreement Signed

PR Newswire

London, January 3

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the purposes of Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

4 January 2022

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")

JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT SIGNED

Further to the announcement on 30 November 2021 and the passing of the resolution at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held on 22 December 2021, Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that Demir Export A.? and the Company have signed the Joint Venture Agreement over the licences held by Conroy Gold along its 65km district scale gold trend in the Longford-Down Massif in Ireland (the "JV").

Full details of the JV can be found in EGM circular available on the Company's website (www.conroygold.com) and the material aspects in the announcement of 30 November 2021.

The JV remains conditional on the necessary regulatory consents being granted in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland for the transfer of the licences to the respective joint venture companies that have been established under the JV.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLCTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)		Tel: +44-20-3328-5656

Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
First Equity Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-7330-1883

Jason Robertson
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall
