Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Joint Venture Agreement Signed

4 January 2022

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")

JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT SIGNED

Further to the announcement on 30 November 2021 and the passing of the resolution at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held on 22 December 2021, Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that Demir Export A.? and the Company have signed the Joint Venture Agreement over the licences held by Conroy Gold along its 65km district scale gold trend in the Longford-Down Massif in Ireland (the "JV").

Full details of the JV can be found in EGM circular available on the Company's website (www.conroygold.com) and the material aspects in the announcement of 30 November 2021.

The JV remains conditional on the necessary regulatory consents being granted in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland for the transfer of the licences to the respective joint venture companies that have been established under the JV.

