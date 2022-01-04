4 January 2022

Capita plc

Completion of Secure Solutions and Services disposal

Capita plc ("Capita") today announces that on 3rd January it completed the sale of its Secure Solutions and Services (SSS) business to NEC Software Solutions UK for consideration of £62m. The completion of the transaction, which was first announced on 1stOctober 2021, follows client clearance.

SSS is a provider of software solutions and managed services to the emergency services and justice sectors.

The proceeds, net of transaction costs, will be used to reduce debt.

For further information:

Capita

Stuart Morgan, Investor Relations Director T +44 (0) 7989 665 484

Capita press office T +44 (0) 20 7654 2399

LEI no. CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88.