Koch Strategic Platforms, a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group, has invested in GameChange Solar, a commercial and utility-scale solar racking provider, in a clear divergence from its earlier anti-solar strategies.From pv magazine USA GameChange Solar, a provider of racking and trackers for utility-scale and commercial solar projects, has announced a $150 million investment from Koch Strategic Platforms (KSP), a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group. The preferred stock investment, if converted, would represent a minority stake in GameChange. In addition to capital investment, Koch and GameChange ...

