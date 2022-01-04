The Australian Renewable Energy Agency has announced a competitive funding round for grid-scale batteries. The round is battery-tech agnostic, but the projects must be equipped with advanced inverters.From pv magazine Australia Australia is looking to accelerate the deployment of advanced inverter capabilities in battery projects at scale as it continues to search for new ways to provide electricity system stability and enable the grid to operate with higher shares of intermittent renewables. Building on its previous investments in both grid-scale batteries and system security, the Australian ...

