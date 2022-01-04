Das Instrument QIT1 US1255818015 CIT GROUP INC. NEW DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.01.2022The instrument QIT1 US1255818015 CIT GROUP INC. NEW DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.01.2022Das Instrument 9WA NO0010931900 FLYR AS NK -,002 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.01.2022The instrument 9WA NO0010931900 FLYR AS NK -,002 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2022Das Instrument 256 MU0527S00004 AZURE POWER GLOBAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.01.2022The instrument 256 MU0527S00004 AZURE POWER GLOBAL DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2022Das Instrument NS1 US6304021057 NAPCO SEC.TECH.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.01.2022The instrument NS1 US6304021057 NAPCO SEC.TECH.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2022Das Instrument K6YA GB00B29YYY86 DEEPMATTER GR.PLC LS-0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.01.2022The instrument K6YA GB00B29YYY86 DEEPMATTER GR.PLC LS-0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.01.2022Das Instrument HR3A CA4039254079 H+R REAL EST.INV.UTS NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.01.2022The instrument HR3A CA4039254079 H+R REAL EST.INV.UTS NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2022