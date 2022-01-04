

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L) on Tuesday said that it completed on 3rd January, the sale of its Secure Solutions and Services (SSS) business to NEC Software Solutions UK for a consideration of 62 million pounds.



The transaction was first announced on 1st October. The proceeds, net of transaction costs, would be used to reduce debt.



SSS is a provider of software solutions and managed services to the emergency services and justice sectors. Shares of Capita Plc closed Friday's trading at 36.50 pounds, down 0.66 pounds or 1.78 percent from previous close.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CAPITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de