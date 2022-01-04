Wilbur & Service Certainty: Livegenic and Service Certainty Partner to Provide Leading-edge Video Collaboration Solutions

SYDNEY, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global insurance technology solutions provider Wilbur (https://www.wilbur.io/) (parent of Livegenic) has announced a partnership with the United Kingdom's largest network of professional photographers, Service Certainty (https://www.servicecertainty.co.uk/).

The two companies have come together in a unique partnership to provide leading-edge video collaboration solutions across the UK. The integration of Wilbur's Livegenic product with the Service Certainty platform is expected to gain strong interest throughout the insurance industry as it provides much easier interaction between clients and their customers, a more personalised service, reduces travel costs for inspections and acts as a very valuable addition to the already valued Service Certainty set of products.

There is an average saving per claim of 400 Pound Sterling when shifting to virtual inspection with a staff desk estimate, a 73% reduction in cycle time, and a five-time increase in daily inspection capacity when leveraging Livegenic.

Wilbur's Managing Director, Robin Roberson, stated: "Covid forced many Insurers to adopt remote collaboration tools to capture data and today they incorporate these workflows and tools into daily processes. Insurers, TPAs, and IA firms are now familiar with this type of data capture and realise its value. You no longer need to send an adjuster, surveyor or third party to capture media and measurements for low/med-complex, high-volume claims."

As previous CEO and co-founder of WeGoLook, Roberson is focused on providing robust data in a faster, more economical manner than ever before. "We are thrilled to join Service Certainty in this partnership to enable the UK and global customers the very latest in technology."

Liam Nye, Executive Chairman of Service Certainty, stated, "Having been at the forefront of digital damage assessment in the UK since 2009, we have always kept a keen eye on the very best technology businesses to partner with. As the world of insurance claims processes continues to mature, it is evident that offering a suite of products from within one platform ensures that there is always an appropriate choice to suit any situation. Whether it's our national network of Independent Pro photographers to get those impartial, professional shots through to a self-serve WebApp that guides the customer through a process. However, there are often occasions where the ability to talk directly with a customer while seeing what they see is golden.

Live video streaming within our platform provides our clients with exactly that. We are delighted that Robin and the team at Wilbur share our vision and have helped us bring this unique technology into our portfolio of damage assessment solutions."

Service Certainty provides insurers, TPAs, and other supply chain organisations with a selection of mobile and browser-based solutions to virtually inspect claims, sitting alongside a national network of over 5k registered professional photographers, to be your boots on the ground and a national network of over 100 professional drone pilots to be your eyes in the sky.

The platform has a range of tools that get customers' lives back to normal faster, now including live video streaming - designed to handle various workflows and use cases for leading insurance businesses globally.

Media contact:

Jessica Hunter

Wilbur

+61 429 191 108

jhunter@claimcentral.com.au

About Wilbur and Livegenic:

Wilbur provides a modular and connectable ecosystem of technology products and solutions that solve everyday disruption for leading businesses globally. Whether it's insurance claims, repairs, maintenance, or any other disruption, Wilbur gets customers back to normal faster. Wilbur's suite of flexible, modular, and connectable platforms helps clients connect the dots earlier to find the right solution - delivering better outcomes for everyone at scale.

The Livegenic visual collaboration platform is the leading product within Wilbur's Claim Suite. It provides a suite of mobile native apps and browser-based solutions that help organizations connect with their customers and field staff for faster and more accurate inspections. Livegenic supports various workflows, from remote customer collaboration and self-service to professional on-site inspection. As a SaaS-based product, Livegenic provides a fast and easy implementation for its users.

For more information on Wilbur, visit www.wilbur.io

About Service Certainty:

Established in 2009, Service Certainty is the indisputable driving force in developing customized and innovative image capture solutions that deliver the much-needed evidence to facilitate timely triage decisions. Their pioneering approach to digital damage assessment and verification of images and videos is delivered securely on multiple platforms to enhance the customer journey and reduce ever-increasing claims costs.

They are the UK's only independent network of professional photographers and provide this unique service to the majority of the UK's insurers, claims management companies and repairers.