Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Megawachstum & Gewinnexplosion Echter Geheimtipp: STRONG BUY mit 190% KURSZIEL! Quartalsumsatz steigt um sensationelle 711% auf 99 Mio.!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
04.01.2022 | 09:05
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LEXTAL becomes a Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, January 4, 2022 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that Law Firm LEXTAL has been granted the status of a Certified
Adviser on Nasdaq Tallinn First North market as of today. 

The role of a Certified Adviser is to guide companies through the application
process and ensure they meet First North rules and requirements on a continuous
basis. 

"The previous year showed that Estonian entrepreneurs have discovered First
North as a good growth opportunity. There are many positive aspects to joining
the market - in addition to financing the development of companies and offering
new investment opportunities for Estonian people, the increased visibility of
the companies is seen as an important factor," said Kristi Sild, partner at
LEXTAL. Sild added that LEXTAL has extensive experience in advising on business
transactions, and becoming an advisor on Nasdaq Tallinn First North is a
logical step in the development of LEXTAL. 

Nasdaq First North market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. First North is an
alternative market and is often seen as a first step towards trading on the
regulated market. 

Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and
other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and
services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 


Media Relations Contact
Ott Raidla
Marketing and Communications Manager
Nasdaq Tallinn
+ 372 5552 4824
ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.