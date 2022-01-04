LEXTAL becomes a Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, January 4, 2022 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that Law Firm LEXTAL has been granted the status of a Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Tallinn First North market as of today. The role of a Certified Adviser is to guide companies through the application process and ensure they meet First North rules and requirements on a continuous basis. "The previous year showed that Estonian entrepreneurs have discovered First North as a good growth opportunity. There are many positive aspects to joining the market - in addition to financing the development of companies and offering new investment opportunities for Estonian people, the increased visibility of the companies is seen as an important factor," said Kristi Sild, partner at LEXTAL. Sild added that LEXTAL has extensive experience in advising on business transactions, and becoming an advisor on Nasdaq Tallinn First North is a logical step in the development of LEXTAL. Nasdaq First North market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. First North is an alternative market and is often seen as a first step towards trading on the regulated market. Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Media Relations Contact Ott Raidla Marketing and Communications Manager Nasdaq Tallinn + 372 5552 4824 ott.raidla@nasdaq.com