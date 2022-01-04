Cordia Corp: Cordia Outlines Culinary NFT Plans

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Cordia Corporation (OTC:CORG) today outlined its plans to incorporate culinary NFTs into its virtual restaurant business.

Crypto Food Hall . The company has been developing the world's first crypto food hall. The food hall NFTs are expected to go on sale in late January to the general public. The initial minting will contain 5,000 NFTs featuring a collection of chefs including some of the celebrities that are already associated with the company's virtual restaurant business as well as new chefs that will be announced in conjunction with the crypto food hall.

A whitelist is expected for shareholders to receive early access.

Acquisitions . The company is exploring acquiring popular NFTs such as tokens from CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club that can be included in the crypto food hall. These acquisitions will be subject to the company receiving confirmation of various intellectually property rights that may come with these purchases.

Virtual Restaurants . Cordia intends to blend its metaverse activities with its previously announced celebrity virtual restaurants to create the first real world integration of crypto assets in the food and hospitality industry.

"We look forward to integrating NFTs into our planned virtual restaurants. The climate seems to have deteriorated for independent restaurants who need innovative solutions to drive demand in this uncertain environment. We also expect that our NFT solutions will build long term value for our shareholders." added Peter Klamka, President of Cordia.

Cordia's Reg A+ Tier Two registration statement was recently qualified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission allowing it to potentially raise $75,000,000 in equity during the next twelve months to fund its business plan.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or sale of securities . Any such offer will only be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws. These securities have not been recommended by the SEC or any state securities commission or regulatory authority, nor has any commission or regulatory confirmed the accuracy of the information contained the offering materials. Additionally, this press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. The company's plans are subject to financing of which there is no guarantee. They are based on the current beliefs of and information currently available to the Company's management regarding the future of the Company's business, future plans and strategies and other future conditions. When used herein, the words "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "may", and similar references are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

CONTACT:

contact@cordiakitchens.com

(213) 915-6673

SOURCE: Cordia Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/680827/Cordia-Outlines-Culinary-NFT-Plans