

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said Tuesday that it has received an order for 380 MW wind turbines from Finnish utility company Fortum for Pjelax-Böle-Kristinestad Norr wind farm cluster in Finland. The financial terms of the deal are not known.



According to the deal, which also includes a long-term premium service contract, Nordex will supply, install, and commission 56 N163 wind turbines of the latest 6.X variant.



The installation of the turbines, which will be delivered in a project-specific operating mode of 6.8 MW, is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2023.



The project marks the debut for the 6.X turbine variant for Nordex in the Nordic region and is located in the municipalities of Närpes and Kristinestad in southwestern Finland.



'.With 380 MW, the Pjelax-Böle-Kristinestad Norr project also represents the largest order received to date in the Finnish market and serves to maintain our strong market share in one of the wind industry's fast-growing markets,' commented Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORDEX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de